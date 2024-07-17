EA Sports has unveiled the eagerly anticipated EA Sports FC 25.

A reveal trailer out on Wednesday (17.07.24) confirmed its release date of September, with an array of new features and enhancements including AI, the women’s game and stars such as Jude Bellingham.

The England and Real Madrid player, 21, said: “I played this game with my brother all the time growing up, and I’ve always thought about how incredible it would be to one day be featured on the cover.

“There have been so many iconic players on the cover over the years, and I am delighted to be the most recent English player to be bestowed with this honour since 2011.

“I’m also truly honoured to be featured on the cover of Ultimate Edition with true legends of the game both past and present in (David) Beckham, (Aitana) Bonmatí, (Gianluigi) Buffon and (Zinedine) Zidane.”

Continuing from last year’s rebranded EA Sports FC 2024, the latest installment in the series will showcase England star Jude Bellingham as its cover star.

EA Sports has also brought in a brand new 5V5 Rush mode aimed at enriching multiplayer experiences, alongside the introduction of FC IQ, designed to provide players with unprecedented tactical control over their clubs.

Describing FC IQ as a game-changer, EA said: “FC IQ is an overhaul of tactical foundations across the game, which delivers greater strategic control and more realistic collective movement at the team level.

“FC IQ also utilises a new AI model, powered by real-world data, to influence player tactics through all-new Player Roles.”

EA Sports FC 25 boasts a roster of more than 19,000 real-world players across 700 teams, set in more than 120 stadiums and spanning over 30 leagues.

The leagues include prestigious competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, Europa League, UEFA Women’s Champions League and the Barclay’s Women’s Super League.

Post-launch updates will enable players to experience real-world storylines through the Live Start Points feature.

In another stride towards inclusivity in football, the women’s game will feature prominently in Career Mode for the first time in its history.

Scheduled for release on 27 September for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms, EA Sports FC 25 is already available for pre-order.

Fans opting for the Ultimate Edition before 20 August will enjoy Early Access to the game, along with exclusive in-game bonuses including “an untradeable Hero or ICON Player Item in FC 24 Ultimate Team from the Greats of the Game campaign and an untradeable Hero Player Item in FC 25 Ultimate Team with an upgraded ‘Prime’ version arriving in November”.