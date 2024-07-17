'Shogun' is leading the 2024 Emmy Award nominations, with 25 nods in total.

The historical drama - which tells the story of how an Englishman helped an ambitious Japanese leader launch a dynasty that lasted for another 260 years - is up for, amongst many others, Best Drama Series at the upcoming awards ceremony that honours the best in American and international television.

But the FX show will face competition from other highly-rated series such as Netflix hits 'The Crown', and '3 Body Problem' as well as Prime Video's 'Fallout', and '3 Body Probelm, HBO series 'The Gilded Age', 'The Morning Show' on Apple+, 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' on Prime Video and Gary Oldman's 'Slow Horses' on Apple+.

Both Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai are up for Best Actor and Best Actress for their leading roles in 'Shogun', but are up against Idris Elba, Donald Glover, Walton Goggins, Gary Oldman, Dominic West, , Carrie Coon and Dame Imelda Staunton respectively.

What's more, 'The Morning Show' co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon - who play news anchors on the Apple+ drama series - will also go head-to-head for the title of Best Actress.

In terms of comedy, 'The Bear' has set a record with most nominations in its field with 23 nods in total.

The series stars Jeremy Allen White as young chef from the fine dining world comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death in his family, and the leading actor is up against 'Only Murders In the Building' stars Steve Martin and Martin Short as well as 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' legend Larry David for the title of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on September 15, with a host yet-to-be announced.

Full list of nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

‘The Crown’

‘Fallout’

‘The Gilded Age’

‘The Morning Show’

‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’

‘Shōgun’

‘Slow Horses’

‘3 Body Problem’

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Idris Elba, ‘Hijack’

Donald Glover, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’

Walton Goggins, ‘Fallout’

Gary Oldman, ‘Slow Horses’

Hiroyuki Sanada, ‘Shōgun’

Dominic West, ‘The Crown’

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, ‘The Morning Show’

Carrie Coon, ‘The Gilded Age’

Maya Erskine, ‘Mr. Mrs. Smith’

Anna Sawai, ‘Shōgun’

Imelda Staunton, ‘The Crown’

Reese Witherspoon, ‘The Morning Show’

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, ‘Shōgun’

Billy Crudup, ‘The Morning Show’

Mark Duplass, ‘The Morning Show’

Jon Hamm, ‘The Morning Show’

Takehiro Hira, ‘Shōgun’

Jack Lowden, ‘Slow Horses’

Jonathan Pryce, ‘The Crown’

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski, ‘The Gilded Age’

Nicole Beharie, ‘The Morning Show’

Elizabeth Debicki, ‘The Crown’

Greta Lee, ‘The Morning Show’

Lesley Manville, ‘The Crown’

Karen Pittman, ‘The Morning Show’

Holland Taylor, ‘The Morning Show’

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Nestor Carbonell, ‘Shōgun’

Paul Dano, ‘Mr. Mrs. Smith’

Tracy Letts, ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’

Jonathan Pryce, ‘Slow Horses’

John Turturro, ‘Mr. Mrs. Smith’

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Michaela Coel, ‘Mr. Mrs. Smith’

Claire Foy, ‘The Crown’

Marcia Gay Harden, ‘The Morning Show’

Sarah Paulson, ‘Mr. Mrs. Smith’

Parker Posey, ‘Mr. Mrs. Smith’

Outstanding Comedy Series

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘The Bear’

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

‘Hacks’

‘Only Murders in the Building’

‘Palm Royale’

‘Reservation Dogs’

‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry, ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Larry David, ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Steve Martin, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Martin Short, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jeremy Allen White, ‘The Bear, FX

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, ‘Reservation Dogs’

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Ayo Edebiri, ‘The Bear’

Selena Gomez, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Maya Rudolph, ‘Loot’

Jean Smart, ‘Hacks’

Kristen Wiig, ‘Palm Royale’

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce, ‘The Bear’

Paul W. Downs, ‘Hacks’

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, ‘The Bear’

Paul Rudd, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Tyler James Williams, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Bowen Yang, ‘Saturday Night Live’

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, ‘Palm Royale’

Liza Colón-Zayas, ‘The Bear’

Hannah Einbinder, ‘Hacks’

Janelle James, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sheryl Lee Ralph, ‘Abbott Elementary’

Meryl Streep, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, ‘The Bear’

Matthew Broderick, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Ryan Gosling, ‘Saturday Night Live’

Christopher Lloyd, ‘Hacks’

Bob Odenkirk, ‘The Bear’

Will Poulter, ‘The Bear’

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, ‘The Bear’

Jamie Lee Curtis, ‘The Bear’

Kaitlin Olson, ‘Hacks’

Da’Vine Joy Rudolph, ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Maya Rudolph, ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kristen Wiig, ‘Saturday Night Live’

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

‘Baby Reindeer’

‘Fargo’

‘Lessons in Chemistry’

‘Ripley’

‘True Detective: Night Country’

Outstanding Television Movie

‘Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie’

‘Quiz Lady’

‘Red, White and Royal Blue’

‘Scoop’

‘Unfrosted’

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer, ‘Fellow Travelers’

Richard Gadd, ‘Baby Reindeer’

Jon Hamm, ‘Fargo’

Tom Hollander, ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’

Andrew Scott, ‘Ripley’

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster, ‘True Detective: Night Country’

Brie Larson, ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Juno Temple, ‘Fargo’

Sofía Vergara, ‘Griselda’

Naomi Watts, ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey, ‘Fellow Travelers’

Robert Downey Jr., ‘The Sympathizer’

Tom Goodman-Hill, ‘Baby Reindeer’

John Hawkes, ‘True Detective: North Country’

Lamorne Morris, ‘Fargo’

Lewis Pullman, ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Treat Williams, ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning, ‘Ripley’

Lily Gladstone, ‘Under the Bridge’

Jessica Gunning, ‘Baby Reindeer’

Aja Naomi King, ‘Lessons in Chemistry’

Diane Lane, ‘Feud: Capote vs. the Swans’

Nava Mau, ‘Baby Reindeer’

Kali Reis, ‘True Detective: Night Country’

Outstanding Animated Program

‘Blue Eye Samurai’

‘Bob’s Burgers’

‘Scavengers Reign’

‘The Simpsons’

‘X-Men ‘97’

Outstanding Talk Series

‘The Daily Show’

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

‘The Amazing Race’

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

‘Top Chef’

‘The Traitors’

‘The Voice’

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

‘Antiques Roadshow’

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

‘Love Is Blind’

‘Queer Eye’

‘Shark Tank’

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

‘Below Deck Down Under’

‘Love on the Spectrum’

‘RuPaul Drag Race: Untucked’

‘Vanderpump Rules’

‘Welcome to Wrexham’

Outstanding Game Show

‘Celebrity Family Feud’

‘Jeopardy!’

‘Password’

‘The Price is Right’

‘Wheel of Fortune’

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, ‘Shark Tank’

Alan Cumming, ‘The Traitors’

Kristen Kish, ‘Top Chef’

Jeff Probst, ‘Survivor’

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey, ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Ken Jennings, ‘Jeopardy!’

Keke Palmer, ‘Password’

Jane Lynch, ‘Weakest Link’

Pat Sajak, ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’

‘Saturday Night Live’