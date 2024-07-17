Will Young was told not to discuss his sexuality when he first found fame.

The 45-year-old singer won the inaugural series of 'Pop Idol' in 2002 and claimed that during that time he was not to talk about being openly gay, although he refused to comply and always vowed to be "truthful" if he was asked about any such thing.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony at the University of Exeter on Tuesday (16.07.24) as he accepted his honorary degree, he said: "At that time, it might seem remarkable but openly gay in music was not really a thing. During the show, I was told to not talk about being gay and I refused. I said if someone asked me, I would be truthful.

"This was not the norm. People tried to tell me what to do, that I had a line that I wouldn't cross. And I had greater faith in the public than the industry did and I was proved right. I was true to myself."

The 'Evergreen' singer - who graduated from the University of Exeter in 2001 with a degree in politics before he carved out a career in showbusiness - is a mental health advocate and also used his speech to remind the new graduates that support will always be there for them whatever is going on in life.

He said: "There will be some of you who might be sitting there pretending you are ok but inside you are not. To you I doff my cap because I know the strength and the pain it takes to pretend and I also know the strength and bravery it takes to share your inner world and how awful it is when that is rejected. Pick who you share with wisely.

"Sometimes the people who you think might be able to share your emotional reality aren’t always the ones who can. Find the people who truly can hear you and truly sit with you without judgement."