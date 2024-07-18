'24' is reportedly getting a film adaptation.

The classic action drama - which ran over nine seasons between 2001 and 2014 - starred Kiefer Sutherland as counter-terrorist federal agent Jack Bauer, which each season covering 24 hours in real time.

According to Variety, 20th Century Studios are working on a big screen adaptation, and the project is "in early development".

Plot details are currently being kept under wraps, while it's not yet known if Sutherland will be returning for the film.

As well as eight 24-episode seasons and the ninth and final series, which had 12 episodes, 24's run also included a TV film 'Redemption' in 2008.

The show was nominated for 68 Emmy Awards during its run, and earned 20 wins including outstanding drama series and a lead actor prize for Sutherland in 2006.

Last month, Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer teased the possibility of a blockbuster film for '24'.

Appearing on MSNBC's 'Squawk Box', he said: "Imagine has always played in that zone where there is that high probability chance that it will be successful in movie theaters.

"It’s great for us, because we’ve built, over 30 years, over 100 different products and brands, whether it’s ‘Backdraft,’ which I’m now going to do today with Glen Powell, or whether it’s ’24,’ a movie that we’re going to do in a very interesting way with Disney and Fox.”

He pointed out that Hollywood is currently looking towards "already established" IP with "a high level of awareness", meaning classic properties "from the late 90s and the 2000s" are now "very important" to studios

He added: "These formats of the late 90s and the 2000s have become very important, because the streamers…or studios are very, right now, even more of risk averse.”