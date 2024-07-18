Johnny Depp has revealed a new art collection inspired by his own life.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor has explored the themes of parenthood, love, relationships and career in the new series 'Tarot', which is limited to 195 editions and features four works titled 'The Lovers', 'The Empress', 'The Emperor' and 'Strength'.

Johnny said of the collection: “I've always been tremendously curious about tarot… and there's a great art to the cards”.

'The Lovers' marks "the beginning of the story" and features a cinematic scene of a male holding a rose as he wards of danger and "protects" the female, while 'The Emperor' - who is styles as a 17th century French Monarch - was inspired be a work the 61-year-old star created while filming 'Heanne Du Barry' in Versailles.

He said of the figure: “He’s not really there... It kind of represents ignorant power. I certainly.. wouldn’t dare put my own face as an emperor. Never. I made ‘The Emperor’ somewhat faceless because if you put the Emperor next to the Empress who do you trust?... The Empress."

And 'The Empress' pays tribute to Vanessa Paradis, the mother of Johnny's two children, and is inspired by a painting the 'Black Mass' star did which featured on the cover of the French singer's album 'Divinidylle'.

He said: “I know who she is inside. She's magnificent. She's pragmatic. She's practical.”

Of the Empress' tarnished crown, he added: It looks like a crown that has weathered storms. It shows a certain courage and strength of commitment…. the Crown has been through a lot; she still shines.”

The fourth piece, 'Strength', is inspired a large-scall painting Johnny worked on when Vanessa was pregnant with their daughter Lily-Rose, now 25, and features an elephant and the question: “Why do you want to fight with something that doesn’t want to fight with you?”

Explaining the significance of the elephant, he added: “They don’t live with any sort of menace in their bone and protective their own to the bitter end.”

The 'Edward Scissorhands' actor wants collectors to form their own interpretations of the pieces, which can be read individually or as a complete set.

He added: "[They could] represent in a way, a reading for me that I lived but also activating all the characters that I’ve played throughout my life.”

The artworks will go on sale on Thursday (18.07.24) at 2pm exclusively at www.castlefineart.com and their nationwide UK galleries.