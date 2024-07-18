Colin Jost fell in love with Scarlett Johannsson because she is a "great mom".

The 'Saturday Night Live' star - who married the 'Fly Me To the Moon' actress in 2020 after three years of dating - admitted it was "weird" getting to "preview" his future wife as a parent before they had their son Cosmo, now two, because he had seen how she cares for her daughter Rose, nine, who she has with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

He told the New York Times newspaper: “I think part of the reason I fell in love with her is she’s a great mom. I’ve known Rose, my stepdaughter, since she was two. It’s weird. You get to actually preview someone as a mom.”

Meanwhile, Scarlett admitted one of the reasons why she was attracted to 42-year-old Colin is that, unlike other relationships she has been in, he wasn't intimidated by her huge success and they are not competitive with one another.

She said: “It’s hard for me to imagine that that wouldn’t be an incredibly attractive quality."

And the 39-year-old actress loves her spouse's "joyful" sense of humour.

She said: “We love to laugh. That, to me, it’s so important. It’s a really attractive quality when someone is funny. I had a boyfriend once who got mad at me for not laughing at his jokes. He was like, ‘You never laugh at my jokes.’ I’m like, ‘I’m laughing inside.’ "

But Colin stressed the couple don't just sit around laughing together all the time.

He said: “It’s not like we’re laughing all the time. We’re also figuring a lot of stuff out. We like being around friends who we laugh with, too.”

The 42-year-old comic admitted people are always surprised by "how much normal stuff" the 'Black Widow' actress does.

He said: "She goes to the supermarket. She’s just very good at wearing a hat and she keeps moving. She is able to stay a little under the radar, but she’s able to do all these everyday things and enjoy them, too.”

And while he's very happy with his wife, Colin vowed "never again" when she gave him a facial to promote her skincare brand and was unimpressed when she urged him to have a manicure.

He said: “It was nails on a chalkboard. I don’t like people poking and prodding me.”