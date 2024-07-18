Hunter Schafer and Damson Idris feature in Prada’s Fall 2024 campaign.

The 25-year-old 'Euphoria' actress and the 32-year-old actor are among the stars who feature in the upcoming commercials for the Italian luxury fashion house, WWD reports.

The campaign has been shot by Willy Vanderperre and includes a video with dialogue which has been scripted by artist Miranda July.

Meanwhile, Hunter previously spoke about her love for fashion, explaining she prefers to mix classic pieces with newer clothes in her personal collection.

She told InStyle: "There's never really a plan, but I do love clothes. I love collecting clothes. So, I pick up pieces all the time that I don't necessarily have a plan for, but I know will come into play at some point. I have these things ready in my closet, and when the night calls for it, it's about working an outfit around one of these special pieces."

And, she also likes to get creative with her make-up.

Hunter said: "I guess it's the usual makeup stuff. Eyeliner is great if you’re feeling more creative. What’s also great is the Shiseido eyelash curler, which I know is already loved by many people. But it’s really fast and makes a big difference because, like the hair on my head, my eyelashes are really straight. I usually lean towards blush versus contouring. I already have a jaw and a cheekbone situation happening, and I try to soften it a little bit more than sculpt. So I usually lean more towards blush, on my nose and sometimes on my eyes, too. If I don't have time to shower in the morning, I’ll throw [my hair] in a bun for sure. Maybe if it's in good enough shape, I’ll leave a couple of strands out that look purposeful."