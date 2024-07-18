Kourtney Kardashian thinks it is a "beautiful thing" for her children to see her make out with Travis Barker.

The 45-year-old reality star has faced criticism for her outlandish public displays of affection with her drummer husband, but even after her nine-year-old son Reign - who, along with Mason, 14, and 12-year-old Penelope, she has with former partner Scott Disick - called her out on their antics, she insisted she won't be putting a stop to their "loving" behaviour.

In the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', Kourtney and her kids, including baby Rocky, who was three months old at the time, joined Travis on Blink-182's tour of Australia and Reign said: “Stop making out with Travis, bro!

“Like, didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another one this quick!”

But in a confessional, Kourtney insisted she wasn't concerned.

She said: “I think it is a beautiful thing to see parents — especially ones that just had a new baby — be affectionate and loving. There’s nothing wrong with that.”

But Reign continued to throw jibes at Kourtney and Travis.

He asked: “Are you giving her a hickey now?”

The youngster's mother insisted it was simply a "gentle kiss" on her neck because they "just missed" one another.

The Poosh founder explained she had been away from the 48-year-old musician for nine days, which was the "longest [they] have not seen each other" since Rocky was born.

Elsewhere on the show, Kourtney praised Reign's sense of humour and admitted she can see a lot of Scott in him.

She said: “I don’t know where he gets his sense of humour. He’s like a mini Jim Carrey.

“I’m starting to get a lot of vibes like his dad. I think he is starting to get that sense of humour. I’m like, ‘Just what we need.'”