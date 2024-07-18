Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella is cancer free.

The 52-year-old NFL player-turned TV host’s girl, 19, announced in a TikTok video in June she had finished the final round of her chemotherapy to treat her brain cancer – and on Thursday (18.07.24) updated her fans to say she was all clear of the disease.

She revealed the news in a YouTube video titled ‘Goodbye Hospital’,

grinning as beamed as she told her followers she had received a “great, great scan” from medics.

Isabella added: “Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October.

“I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped me because they’re all so nice.

“I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for a while because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October!”

She also detailed the pain she was experiencing after having her chemotherapy port surgically removed, saying: “My side hurts a lot. It feels like I got stabbed. “I was like, ‘Oh it doesn’t hurt that much.’ I think it’s because all of the stuff wore off… I can’t stand up straight.

“I also feel like the tube was going into my heart because my heart started cramping. I don’t know if that’s supposed to happen but… not enjoyable. It definitely doesn’t feel great.”

Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023 and underwent emergency surgery and other procedures.

In her TikTok clip in June showing her celebrating the end of her chemo, she danced while wearing a golden crown alongside her twin sister, Sophia, as Bryson Tiller’s “Let ‘Em Know” played in the background – with the teen captioning the footage: “Did it.”