Bob Newhart has died aged 94.

The comedy veteran – famed for his deadpan delivery – passed away at his LA home on Thursday (18.07.24) after a string of short illnesses.

His longtime publicist Jerry Digney broke the news to The Hollywood Reporter – sparing a flood of tributes to the stand-up and actor, probably best known for his roles as Papa Elf in the 2003 Will Ferrell Christmas comedy ‘Elf’, and for playing Morty Flicker in ‘Desperate Housewives’.

‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill, 72, was among the celebrities who paid tribute to Bob, with the Luke Skywalker actor saying online: “From his groundbreaking stand-up to his two classic sitcoms he gave us a lifetime of laughter. Truly one-of-a-kind. Thank you Bob Newhart!”

Bob kicked off his career as a stand-up comic before launching a hugely successful acting career – which saw him pick up three Grammy Awards, an Emmy and Golden Globe.

He landed his first Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 1962 for his comedy variety series ‘The Bob Newhart Show’, and got a new generation of fans playing Professor Proton on ‘The Big Bang Theory’.

Bob was married to Ginnie Quinn, daughter of actor Bill Quinn, from 1963 until her death aged 82 in April 2023.

He is survived by their four children – sons Robert and Timothy and daughters Jennifer and Courtney – as well as 10 grandchildren.

He said in one of his final interviews by email with CNN in 2023 his part in ‘Elf’ was his favourite role from his seven-decade career, adding: “Without question, the part of Papa Elf outranks, by far, any role I may have ever played.

“My agent sent me the script and I fell in love with it.

He added he thought it was going to be “another ‘Miracle on 34th Street’” as people would “watch it every year”.

Bob served in the United States army during the Korean War as a personnel manager until being discharged in 1954 – going on to land jobs as an accountant and copywriter.