Drea de Matteo only shaved her armpits for her role in ‘The Sopranos’ – and now doesn’t bother unless she’s doing raunchy photoshoots.

The 52-year-old actress, famed for playing gangster’s moll Adriana La Cerva in HBO’s groundbreaking 1990s New Jersey mob drama, has turned to posting naughty pictures on OnlyFans to make a living, and said she only shaved “for the show”.

She told the ‘Not Today, Pal’, hosted by her former ‘Sopranos’ co-stars Jamie-Lynn Sigler, 43, and 39-year-old Robert Iler – who plated Tony Soprano’s kids Meadow and A.J. on the show: “I would shave for the show. I shave sometimes for my photoshoots and s***.

“But I don’t have that much hair anymore – I’m old.”

The conversation about grooming started when Robert said that he was “in love” with Drea when they were filming the series – but he wasn’t fond of the fact she didn’t shave her pits.

He added: “People always thought I was in love with (Jamie)... they didn’t know I was in love with you.

“We had one issue, me and you, and it was that you didn’t shave your armpits.”

Drea replied: “Oh I still don’t.”

Robert joked: “I know and it’s a big f****** problem.”

He added he could always see Drea’s armpit hair as she wore the “craziest”, “barely there” shirts.

Drea has said turning to OnlyFans “saved” her life when her house was in foreclosure as it gave her an income.

She told the Daily Mail: “At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her care-giver.

“I didn’t know which way was up.”

Drea told the Mail within “five minutes” of uploading photos to the adult site she had made enough cash to hold onto her home.

The mother-of-two said: “It saved us. OnlyFans saved my life, 100%. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us.

“Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it.

“I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids.”