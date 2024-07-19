Weston Cage and Hila Cage Coppola are divorced.

The former couple - who tied the knot in April 2018 and split in September 2021 - have had their divorce granted by a judge, with Hila receiving sole legal and physical custody of their four-year-old twin daughters, Cyress and Venice.

TMZ reports that Weston received "no visitation rights pending a further court order" and Hila has sole decision making over where the girls attend school and she can apply for passports without his signature, although she can only take the children outside of the US for two months at a time.

She will also receive $991 a month spousal support until July 31st but "waives her right to receive more money in the future".

This is 33-year-old Weston's third divorce, he was married to Nikki Williams from 2011 to 2012 and Danielle Cage from 2013 to 2016.

Meanwhile, Weston's mother Christina Fulton recently revealed she was "deeply saddened" when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting her.

Back in April, the 57-year-old actress had responded to "urgent messages" from her son's friends who were concerned about his mental health, but when she visited him at home, he allegedly "brutally" attacked her in a "manic rage" and police were called.

However, Christina urged cops not to arrest Weston - whose father is Nicolas Cage - but to have him admitted for a mental health evaluation.

Speaking after her son was arrested earlier this month, Christina said in a statement: "On April 28th, 2024, around 5:30 p.m., I received urgent messages from friends of my son, Weston Cage, regarding his deteriorating mental state, urging me to come help.

"When I arrived to offer support and console him, he was already in the midst of a manic rage. Within minutes, I was brutally assaulted and sustained serious injuries.

"Despite my desperate pleas to the responding police officers to detain him for a mental-health evaluation, the police officers refused my request.

"As a mother, I am deeply saddened and concerned about Weston’s ongoing mental-health crisis.

"It is imperative that he receives the help he desperately needs."

Weston was arrested on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon after turning himself into police and was later released on a $150,000 bond.

Los Angeles police told People magazine: "During the incident, Cage punched two victims multiple times, causing injury. LAPD responded, and after meeting with all parties, a police report was completed."

Christina and Nicolas started dating in 1988 and had Weston in 1990, but the couple never married and split within a year of their son being born.