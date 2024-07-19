Emma Watson's alleged stalker has been arrested.

Chad Michael Busto - who is American - travelled to Oxford where the 34-year-old actress is studying for Masters in Creative Writing and "visited the English department" of her university to "gain information".

The 44-year-old man was arrested on June 26 and is staying at Colnbrook Immigration Centre near Heathrow Airport.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I visited the English department and spoke to people. I went to the main admissions centre trying to gain information.

"I was trying to connect with Emma Watson. However, the claim was made about me because I was asking around. But it was not made by Emma herself.

“I was arrested in a square close to a Starbucks. I would have tried to talk to her about the big case that I have won.

“They are illegally detaining me and I have no idea when I’ll be allowed to leave. Police have my possessions. I’m on the run, there’s a danger to my life.”

He was previously arrested in New York in September for allegedly barging into a New York fashion show dressing room and shouting he wanted to marry Emma.

He said: "The statements were taken out of context.

"I was shouting something and, yes, it was to get her attention. It kind of worked in the way I wanted."

According to The Sun: "Police said a US man, 44, was held on suspicion of stalking and released under investigation."