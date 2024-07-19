Microsoft 365 says its taking "mitigation actions" amid a global outage that has left people unable to access apps and services - including major airlines, trains and banks.

Airlines including Delta, United and Ryanair, TV networks such as Sky News in the UK, businesses, train services and airports including Edinburgh and London's Gatwick and Stanstead, and even GP surgeries have all suffered outages.

According to Down Detector, the follow companies are impacted: Microsoft, Microsoft 365, BetMGM, Amazon, Visa, Sainsbury's, Tesco, RyanAir, Sky, BT, Ladbrokes, Santander, Nationwide, and Royal Mail.

According to various reports, the issue is with global cybersecurity comapny Crowdstrike.

Microsoft confirmed: "We’re continuing to progress on our mitigation efforts for the affected Microsoft 365 apps and services. We still expect users to see remediation as we address residual impact.

"This issue may be impacting any user attempting to use various Microsoft 365 apps and services."