Amazon's head of TV Vernon Sanders has revealed 'Fallout's second season is "ahead of schedule".

The series – which adapts the beloved Bethesda role-playing-game franchise – proved to be a smash-hit when it debuted on Prime Video in April, and has left fans clamouring for more.

Luckily, work on the next season is well underway, though excited viewers shouldn’t expect an exact release date just yet.

Speaking to Variety, Sanders said: "I think we're ahead of schedule, in terms of being able to get Season 2 back.

"We don't have an exact launch date yet, but we've already gotten scripts in hand, and I think the fans of Season 2 will really love where we're going for Season two."

When the TV higher-up was asked if he foresaw the show following in the footsteps of HBO's 'The Last of Us' series – which managed to win eight Emmys – Sanders said the team "knew as soon as we started seeing material come in for [Fallout] that it was something really special and irreverent and unique".

He continued: "It's so different from 'The Last of Us', that you don't quite know exactly how it's all going to net out. But we knew it was really special and part of the reason why we're incredibly proud of it is how well-received the show has been by the fans of the video games, and I think that's all credit to Bethesda and our producers for really making this an original love letter."

The executive added: "It's really exciting to see genre TV being acknowledged in this way, and to know how committed we are to future incarnations of big, global shows that stand up to originality and excellence and execution that are based on beloved IP - both from gaming and the book world."