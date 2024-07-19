Ashlyn Harris' devastating divorce

Ashlyn Harris' divorce from Ali Krieger is "really hard".

The 38-year-old retired soccer star was married to US Women's National Teammate Ali, 39, from 2019 to 2023 and although she is now in a relationship with actress Sophia Bush, 42, Ashlyn admitted the divorce has been difficult to process.

She told womenshealthmag.com: "I'm navigating a divorce that's been really hard. I'm just riding the waves and seeing I can only control what's in my controllables. I can't control everyone else's reaction. I can't control everyone else's opinions of me. I have to own myself and my body and be present and be human."

And, Ashlyn is determined to protect her and Ali's children - Sloane, three and Ocean, two - from the pain of the split.

She said: "My storm doesn't have to be theirs. It's one of the hardest things I've ever had to go through—dealing with a divorce with two very young children and not letting them see or feel my storm and rain. It's a really big test."

Ashlyn also revealed she tries to prepare herself to deal with anxiety, comparing it to how a firefighter prepares to deal with a blaze.

She said: "I say this often to Sophia—if I'm walking into a fire, I have to be equipped for that fire. I have to get my fire suit, I've got to get my tools, I gotta get my oxygen mask, I gotta get my water hose. I'm breaking down that door and I'm finding a way [out]. It might not be an easy window—it might be a back door, it might be climbing through a roof. But I'm equipped to handle the process.

"I'm human. I don't always get it right. I'm not always perfect parent. I'm not always the perfect partner. But I know every day I'm adding to that toolkit, so that when life throws me a curveball, I'm ready for it."

