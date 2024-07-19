Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama, has claimed she is taking weight-loss medication after being trolled.

The 18-year-old vlogger has followed in the footsteps of her mom, Shanna Moakler, who previously admitted to using Mounjaro to shed the pounds after comfort eating following the death of her parents.

In a TikTok, Alabama, who didn't disclose which medication she is using, said: “I’m on weight-loss medication because I’m tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre.

”I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly and people are like, ‘Oh my god, you’re so fat and you’re so ugly.'

“It’s like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person. I feel like I really don’t look like that.”

She previously took to TikTok to reveal that she gained weight due to an autoimmune disease and thyroid problem.

Alabama said: "Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views.

"I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open… and let’s see how beautiful you look."

She then explained the contributing factors to her weight gain and asked fans to not discuss her body.

She added: “So, it would be very appreciated if you guys just keep your opinions to yourself. It’ll get you further in life.”

The aspiring musician noted how her weight "fluctuates", and she hopes any young girls seeing her video don't "think there's something wrong" with weight gain.

She said: "There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by it, that you need to change it, but no… That’s not the case for me and I would appreciate it if you guys put yourself in my shoes."