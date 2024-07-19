Prince Harry's Invictus Games Foundation's chief executive, Dominic Reid, has quit.

The 39-year-old British royal has thanked the departing boss for helping him to transform his "ambitious idea" into an "internationally recognised movement".

In a statement, Harry said: "I am immensely grateful to my friend, Dominic, whose dedication and leadership transformed the Invictus Games from an ambitious idea to an internationally recognised movement.

"His tireless efforts over the past decade have supported thousands of wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sports rehabilitation, helping to showcase their unparalleled strength and contribution to society.

"Thank you, Dominic, for a decade of relentless service to the Invictus Games Foundation. What a journey it has been, and how fortunate we are to work with such an incredible community of people. We pray we don't need the Games for another 10 years, but thanks to you, the team and our future CEO, we will be ready."

Reid says it's time for someone else to take over the reins of the international multi-sport event first held in 2014, for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

He added in his own statement: "I have delivered the 10-year vision I set out, which includes the introduction of winter sport which is close to my heart as a former biathlete. I remain the Pageantmaster of the Lord Mayor’s Show and look forward to the exciting new projects I am developing."

The next games will be held in 2027 with Birmingham and Washington DC vying to host.