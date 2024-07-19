Drea de Matteo's son edits her OnlyFans photos.

The 52-year-old actress - who is best known for playing gangster’s moll Adriana La Cerva in HBO’s ‘The Sopranos’ - sells access to racy pictures through the subscription service and admitted her son 13-year-old son Waylon aka Blackjack is involved in the business.

Speaking on the ‘Not Today, Pal’, hosted by her former ‘Sopranos’ co-stars Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler, she said: "Blackjack and Alabama. My kids are out there. I’m sorry guys. I’m really sorry. But they know."

Iler said: "Before you start, your son was outside saying he edits your OnlyFans photos so you don’t have to apologise to them, I don’t think."

Drea replied: "Oh yeah. He’s like, ‘So what do you want me to do with the bikini line here?’"

However, she added that makes sure Blackjack and daughter Alabama, 16 - who she shares with her musician ex Shooter Jennings - don't see the more explicit shots, such as her same sex content.

She said: "They don’t see the girl shots. But I do go over that with them before I ever put them out. I was like, ‘Are you okay with this?’ Because it’s like, if I were to do it in a movie, because I would make out with girls in movies all day long before I’d even make out with boys."

Last year, Drea said Alabama also edits her pictures.

She told Fox: "My kids were the ones that were like, ‘Do it.’ She’ll [Alabama] edit the pictures, too, because they want certain things that we haven't been able to do.

"I used to have a lot of money. And then, all of a sudden, I went from being allowed to work to never being allowed to work again. I was never the kind of actor that took jobs just to stay in the business. I literally took jobs to feed my family.

"So, when people make nasty comments about why I would have done that, my response is, 'Damn straight, I hope you're never in the position I'm in. I take care of an entire family and a lot of other people who depend on me.'

"I know that my daughter read [an article] and read some of the hater comments. I sat down, and I go, ‘You know, mommy is not the things that they're trying to say.’ She's like, ‘We don’t even have to have this conversation.’ She schooled me.

"But my kids are old enough now to read, and everything I do, I do for them. Everything I've given up, I've given up for them. I mean, any sacrifice I made was for them. So, they're going to go ahead and read this stuff and have a different image of me because of what people are saying because God knows how suggestive this society has become."