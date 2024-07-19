'Mortal Kombat' studio NetherRealm has reportedly suffered a round of layoffs and has announced the closure of 'Mortal Kombat: Onslaught'.

As the gaming industry continues to struggle, a significant number of developers from the company have revealed they have lost their jobs as a result of the business' effort to cut costs, with one employee revealing NetherRealm had axed their entire mobile division.

Taking to LinkedIn, developer Tony Lazzara wrote: "Good morning internet. Unfortunately, yesterday NetherRealm's mobile team was shut down.

"A ton of very talented people were put out of work. We had live services on multiple titles such as 'Mortal Kombat Mobile', 'Injustice 2', and 'Mortal Kombat: Onslaught'. I was also affected.

"Every single person I've worked with on that team is an amazing collaborator, passionate, and very creative."

The official 'Mortal Kombat: Onslaught' X account also announced the game would be shutting down in October 2024, and added it had been an "honour" to work on the title and produce content for their fans.

In a tweet, the company wrote: "We are sorry to inform you that 'Mortal Kombat: Onslaught' will close its operations in October.

"It has been an honor creating this game for our Kommunity, and we appreciate the enthusiasm from our fans. In the coming weeks we will share specific timing of the close of the game."