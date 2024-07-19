Kylie Kelce suffered a miscarriage before giving birth to her eldest child.

The 31-year-old Philadelphia native - who is married to NFL player Jason Kelce, 36, and has Wyatt, four, Elliotte, three, and 18-month-old Bennett with him - has become known around the world since her brother-in-law Jason Kelce started dating pop megastar Taylor Swift but as she denied recent rumours that she is pregnant again, she opened up about losing a baby for the first time.

Speaking in a video posted to TikTok, she said: "I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season, stating that I am pregnant. I'm not.

"I had a miscarriage before Wyatt. I went in for my 13-week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat. And I had to have a D and E [dilation and evacuation] a few days later. So I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly. Let the parents say it when they're good and ready."

In the caption of her social media post, Kylie also revealed that she has been "congratulated" on her supposed pregnancy several times and decided to speak out after a follower sent her an intrusive direct message.

She said: "I have been congratulated in person multiple times. I have been questioned by strangers. Most aggressively, I was DM’d by a random woman asking 'did you have a miscarriage?' because one of the news outlets that said I was pregnant doubled back and claimed I hadn’t announced it because I had had a miscarriage. Let’s do better."

Just days ago, Kylie did hint that a fourth baby could be on the cards for herself and her husband

She told New York Magazine website The Strategist: "We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs... The Hanna Anderson PJs last forever. We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth. It is the best investment."