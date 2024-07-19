Billy Ray Cyrus performed at the funeral of a man shot and killed at the Donald Trump rally.

The 76-year-old US presidential candidate was shot by Thomas Matthew Crooks at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday and was left with an injured ear but at the remembrance service of 50-year-old Corey Comperatore - who is said to have "died trying to protect his family” - 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer Billy, 62, sang the standard 'Amazing Grace' on Friday (19.07.24)

A source told People: "Corey Comperatore is a Army reservist veteran and former firefighter chief. [Cyrus] BRC has always been passionate about honouring troops and first responders.

"Today he was honored to join the family and perform during the service."

The former 'Hannah Montana' star also gave a rendition of 'Some Gave All', which serves as the final track on his 1992 debut album of the same name.

At the onset of the service, a procession of around 500 fire trucks arrived to drive from the church to the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company near Comperatore’s hometown of Sarver, where he worked for several decades.

The news comes after Trump himself paid tribute to the Army veteran, hailing him as an "unbelievable person" after the tragedy had taken place.

He said: "Tragically the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, unbelievable person, everybody tells me. He was incredible, he was a highly respected former fire chief. He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was

Immediately after the incident, Crooks was shot dead by police on the scene and Comperatore - who is survived by his wife and two daughters - was remembered by his family as a "beloved father and husband, and a friend to so many throughout the Butler region."