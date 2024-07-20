Lucy Hale only "forgives" her ex-boyfriends when she needs to.

The 35-year-old actress - who is currently thought to be single but has dated the likes of country singer Joel Crouse, actor Graham Rogers and former Disney Channel star David Henrie- also admitted that she has "held [herself] accountable" on occasion when a relationship has come to an end but is hesitant to be platonic friends with those she has dated.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', she said: "I feel like I've held myself accountable and forgiven when needed. I'm not friends with all of my exes, I'm like...close the shop."

The former 'Pretty Little Liars' star was then asked to tell the story of her first kiss and she recalled that it was when she was a friend at church had recently wondered what he was doing these days so had Googled him to find out.

She said: "It was with David Mitchell. I was at youth group, I was at church in Tennessee. I looked at him, I passed him a note because there was section behind a brick wall where everyone would go and brick wall. He said yeah and it happened. I actually Googled him the other day because I was wondering what he was up to. I'm from Tennesee so...I'm sure he's happily married with kids but hi David!"

The 'Puppy Love' star previously admitted that when she is in a relationship, she likes to be open and honest about who she is and expects the same from the other person.

She told Nylon: "Where I’m at dating-wise, I want to be transparent about who I am, where I’ve been, what I’m looking for. It weeds out the people who aren’t on the same path as you.

"No bull****. I would expect people to be the same way with me. Like, let’s all throw it all out there. See what sticks and the right people will find you and stay.”