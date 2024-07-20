Shannen Doherty was "grateful for the time she had" before her death.

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star passed away on Saturday (13.07.24) following a lengthy battle with cancer and now her close friend and fellow actress Roma Downey, 63, has recalled the "fun night" they both had together at U2's Las Vegas residency towards the end of last year.

She told People: "We were both Irish girls, we were both Malibu residents, we were both actors — close friends and close neighbours. We enjoyed good wine and good food and we loved each other’s company. We loved to laugh and tell stories. She would come over for supper and catch up, and both Mark and I cared deeply for her. We all loved her.

"It was a very fun night [at U2's concert]. Shannen lived fully and appreciated every moment. She was grateful for the time she had and she always made the most of it.."

The former 'Touched By An Angel' star also thinks that Shannen - who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and was given the all-clear in 2017 only for it to return and spread three years later - served as an "inspiration to many" by using her public platform to spread awareness of the illness.

She added: "She was very brave and showed a lot of courage. She really was a warrior and I think her sharing publicly about her illness was an a source of inspiration and strength to many.

"I prayed with her and for her. I loved and cared about her and I admired her. She was a bright light in our lives and she will be sorely missed."

The former 'Charmed' star underwent surgery towards the end of last year remove a brain tumour she had named Bob and instead at the time that she head worked tirelessly to regain her motor skills and declared herself as “not a quitter”.

She charted her health battles on the podcast ‘Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty’ and insisted as late as November 2023 that she “wasn’t done” with living.