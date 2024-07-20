Victoria Beckham wants to send Catherine, Princess of Wales a "pamper package".

The 42-year-old royal - who has three young children with Prince William - has been undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer following abdominal surgery in January.

Fashion designer Victoria, 50, and her retired footballer spouse David, 49, have a close bond with the Royal Family, and Posh Spice would love to gift her items from her eponymous fashion brand as she has been worrying about her amid her health battle.

A source close to the former Spice Girl told heat magazine: "Victoria has really been concerned about Kate, and she and David have sent her lots of messages of support.

"But Vic wants to do something more and would like to send Kate a pamper package with some of her favourite bits from her own range, as well as other treats that she knows Kate will like.

"There are a lot of rules around sending gifts to the Royals, so Vic is keen to make sure it's done as friends and not from her business.

"But she just wants to keep her spirits up."

Catherine has been recuperating privately and made rare appearances since she her surgery, including attending Wimbledon this month.

She said in a video address in March: "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

"Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."