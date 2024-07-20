'Twisters' is about "anxiety and trauma".

The new movie - starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos - is not a direct sequel but is inspired by the original 1996 movie 'Twister' and director Lee Isaac Chung hopes the natural-disaster movie helps people to face their own fears.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "What I want people to take away from this has to do with fear, and, in a similar way, anxiety and trauma — which I hear people talking about quite a lot. I’ve personally felt a lot of fear in my own work and career. And going from 'Minari' to this project came with a lot of fear, too. So I’m hoping that this film has some feeling to take away in Kate’s [Edgar-Jones] journey of how she wrestles with it and how she comes through on the other side."

In the movie, Edgar-Jones' character Kate loses several friends (including her boyfriend) during a college experiment gone wrong but by the end of the film, she appears to be at at peace with her traumatic past.

Chung added: " All of the tornado science elements, we tried to be as accurate as possible. We do take stretches. There’s science fiction in it. The idea of Kate’s experiment of what she’s trying to accomplish with the tornado that is very speculative, but it’s based on theoretical science."