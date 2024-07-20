Chet Hanks' parents were supportive of him signing up for reality TV.

The 33-year-old son of Hollywood power couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson is set to star as a housemate on MTV's 'The Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets' and Chet insisted his parents were happy with his latest career move.

He told Us Weekly: "'The Surreal Life' is a different kind of show. It’s not messy and negative. It’s more about personal growth and relationships with people and vulnerability. It’s a completely different type of reality TV. I had full support in doing it.

"I was trying to get the most out of the experience and just be honest and transparent and I did. I did get a lot out of it. It was a great experience for me."

Some preview clips of the show have portrayed Chet enjoyed a flirtation with Kim Zolciak Biermann, 46, who is in the middle of a messy split from husband Kroy Biermann.

An insider told Us Weekly: "They were flirting. They didn’t hook up, but there was definitely an attraction between them. [Kim] thinks he’s good-looking.”

Kim said: "Yes, he has a nice body, but it’s just kind of his vibe and what he puts off and his energy. He had made me a protein shake right away. I adore him. I’ve gotten to know him throughout 'The Surreal Life' and even more recently and he’s great.

“I did not know who he was when I walked into the house. I stepped outside to FaceTime Brielle [her 27-year-old daughter] and I said, ‘There’s some guy named Chet here’ and she was like, ‘There’s only one Chet’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’ She’s like, ‘It’s Chet Hanks.’ Who’s Chet Hanks? She’s like, ‘Mom, Tom Hanks, his son.’”