Lily Allen gets her children and husband to do her laundry.

The 39-year-old singer and actress confessed she doesn't know how to use a washing machine so she ropes in her various family members including her spouse David Harbour and daughters Ethel, 12 and Marnie, 11, to help her.

Speaking on her 'Miss Me?' podcast, Lily explained: "Do you want to know a secret? I don't know how to use a washing machine.

I have this fear of shrinking and dyeing clothes so I just don't do it. David and the kids do the washing, I'll iron but I don't even like putting things in the drier. I'm scared.

"The kids are really good at it. Ethel is particularly good at using the washing machine but I have a fear of it. I don't want to go near it."

Meanwhile, Lily - who shares her daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper - previously admitted she believes having children killed her music career.

She laughed as she told the ‘Radio Times Podcast’: “My children ruined my career.

“I mean, I love them, and they complete me, but in terms of, like, you know, pop stardom, totally ruined it.”

She also said she hated people using the phrase that mums can “have it all” when it comes to juggling a career with family.

Lily added: “It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t.

“Some people choose their career over their children, and that’s their prerogative.

“But, you know, my parents were quite absent when I was a kid, and I feel like that really left some, like, nasty scars that I’m not willing to, you know, repeat on mine.

“And so I chose stepping back and concentrating on them, and I’m glad that I have done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people.”