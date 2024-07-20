John Stamos “wouldn’t be here” without the help of his celebrity therapist.

The 60-year-old actor has gone through traumas including a battle with drinking, and was left devastated when his friend Bob Saget – with whom he starred in the classic ‘Full House’ sitcom – died aged 65 in January 2022 after accidentally hitting his head.

He told Page Six about how he has been seeing Hollywood’s go-to therapist Phil Stutz – the subject of a 2022 Netflix documentary by his famous client Jonah Hill: “I probably wouldn’t be here (without him.)

John added he has been going to Phil for “close to 20 years”, saying: “He was big into helping me get sober.”

John opened up about his battle with alcohol and 2015 DUI arrest in his 2023 memoir ‘If You Would Have Told Me’, telling how a month after he was seized by police he entered a substance abuse program.

He added: “When I went to Stutz one of the first times, he said, ‘You know if you weren’t so f****** stupid you’d realize how good you have it’, and I was like, ‘You’re right’.”

John – who has son Billy, seven, with his 38-year-old actress wife Caitlin McHugh – plays a family counsellor in Hulu’s ‘UnPrisoned’, and said he became such a fan of therapy he introduced his late ‘Full House’ co-star Bob Saget to his psychiatrist.

He added: “(Bob) was a bit of a… he drove me crazy (when we first met) and I said, ‘You gotta go into therapy if you want to be friends with me’, so he went to Stutz and Stutz helped him too.”

John used his therapy sessions as inspiration when taking on his new role in the second season of ‘UnPrisoned’, which features Kerry Washington, 47, as a relationship therapist and single mother whose life is turned upside down when her father, played by Delroy Lindo, 71, gets out of jail and moves in with her and her teenage son.