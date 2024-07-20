Halle Berry’s ‘Catwoman’ role made her go from lifelong dog fan to ‘cat lover’

2024/07/20 21:00 (BST)

Halle Berry’s role in ‘Catwoman’ made her go from being a lifelong dog fan to a “cat lover”.

The 57-year-old actress made the admission in a discussion about how she has adopted kittens from her garden, and while reflecting on starring as Batman’s sidekick in the 2004 superhero film – which was mauled by critics, and that she has said caused her to feel haunted by its failure.

She told Entertainment Weekly about the upside of featuring in the flop: “I became a cat lover because of it.

“I just rescued four kitties I found in my yard three weeks ago. I’m a Catwoman through and through, because of that experience and those relationships. That experience changed me.”

Entertainment Weekly described Halle as a “self-proclaimed, lifelong dog person”.

Halle – who also owns two Labradoodles – recently posted on her Instagram that she adopted kittens from a family of stray cats she discovered in her garden.

She posed with two of the felines, who she called Boots and Coco, and captioned the post: “I found these two little fur babies in my yard along with their 2 siblings and their mom!

“I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she’s now our outdoor cat and the other 2 babies I’ve found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies. It’s a full house over here!”

Halle also told Entertainment Weekly how her preparation for ‘Catwoman’ involved being given a cat early on during the production because she didn’t have one.

She said: “His name was Playdough. I watched, studied and learned how cats think.

“I didn’t have the responsibility of children and family; I was just a woman alone with a lot of idle time to focus on this.

“I’d crawl around my house, trying to jump on my counters, thinking, ‘If I were a cat, how would I get up there?’ I was in it 24/7.”

