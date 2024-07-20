David Duchovny fears conspiracy theories that packed ‘The X-Files’ are now a mainstream way of thinking.

The 63-year-old, who was watched by audiences of up to 30 million playing FBI alien-hunter Fox Mulder at the peak of the 1990s sci fi series; popularity, said his character’s obsessions with government and establishment cover-ups was “fringe” at the time it was shot, but have now become normality for swathes of society.

He told The Times: “Mulder’s way of looking at the world was through conspiracy and that was the fringe at that point.

“It doesn’t seem to be so fringe any more. It’s really the world that Chris Carter (‘The X-Files’ creator) foresaw happening almost 30 years ago.

“He’s almost clairvoyant in that case.”

When asked if he was more “evidence-based” in his thinking than Fox Mulder, David said his brain was filled with thoughts of art and he was nothing like the FBI sleuth.

He added: “I’m an artist – I am associative-based (in my thinking and approach to life) and I see poetry as science and science as poetry.”

And when asked if there were “some conspiracy theories” he buys into, David insisted: “No, I’m talking about art. I think conspiracies are mostly just lazy thinking.”

He added about how he loves ‘The X-Files’: “I am proud of the show – it was culturally central in a way that it’s very hard to do these days in a fragmented landscape.

“There’s so many lightning-strike aspects to it that I can’t help but think of it as some kind of a miracle.”

Along with his acting – which famously includes roles as womanising, hard-drinking writer Hank Moody in ‘Californication’ and detective Sam Hodiak in the 1960s-set ‘Aquarius’ – David has spent years as a folk-rock musician and novel writer, turning out five books.

His 2015 song ‘Hell or Highwater’ has had more than a million streams, while

David’s 2020 tune ‘Layin’ on the Tracks’ attacks ex-US president Donald Trump – containing the lines: “It’s a killing joke that no one laughs at, A stupid orange man in a cheap red hat.”