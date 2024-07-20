Gwyneth Paltrow is convinced life “starts getting good” at 40.

The Goop founder, 51, this year revealed she has dialled back on her fitness obsession and “doesn’t give a f***” now she is in her fifties, and spoke out on again on her views about the positives of ageing in her newest ‘ask me anything’ online video exchange with her millions of online fans.

During the Instagram Stories session, Gwyneth filmed a video reply to the post from one follower: “Just turned 40. Tell me life isn’t over yet.”

In a video taped while Gwyneth appeared to be in her leafy back garden, she smiled as she replied: “Forty is when it all starts getting good, Kate. It all starts getting good.”

Gwyneth was wearing an open weave cream jumper and blue jeans in the clip, and had minimal make-up.

Also in the chat, Gwyneth admitted she no longer likes leaving her house that much, and posted an image of her and her second husband Brad Falchuk sitting beside a fountain.

She married the 53-year-old in 2018, two years after finalising her divorce from her Coldplay frontman first husband Chris Martin, 47, with whom she has children Apple, 20, and Moses, 18 – and from whom she famously said she was “consciously uncoupling” in 2014.

Gwyneth opened up in March to the Sunday Times about her more carefree attitude to life and criticism after turning 50.

The actress, who started her £200 million lifestyle empire Goop in 2008, said about the trolling it and she have received: “I don’t give a f***, I don’t care, I’ve turned 50, I don’t give a f*** what anybody thinks.”

Gwyneth added she also now builds a lazy day into her schedule, saying: “I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order in food. I really need one slovenly day.”