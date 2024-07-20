Armie Hammer has denied Robert Downey Jr paid for his rehab after he was hit with allegations of emotional abuse, manipulation, rape and cannibalism.

The 37-year-old ‘Social Network’ actor opened up about the rumour the 59-year-old Oscar-winner helped him after he was struck with the accusations from women in 2021 in a frank interview with Piers Morgan as he tries to relaunch his career.

He told Piers, 59, on his ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ YouTube show about gossip about Robert: “No, he did not. He did not pay for me to go to rehab.”

Armie did confirm the ‘Oppenheimer’ actor was “supportive” of him during his challenging time when he was frozen out of the acting business – but didn’t go into details about the help.

He added: “I don’t want to bring anyone else into my situation. There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful and I’m incredibly grateful.”

After Piers pushed the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor for more details, Armie said Robert – who won the best supporting Oscar this year for his role in Christopher Nolan’s epic atomic bomb drama ‘Oppenheimer’ – helped him “in the way where anyone in Hollywood who suffers from any sort of addiction issues, whether it be alcohol or process addiction or drugs, decides to get sober, that guy will find you, and he will help you”.

Robert spent 15 months in prison for drug and weapon charges from the late 1990s before he resurrected his career.

Armie did say to Piers Robert told him: “Sit down. Shut up. Everything’s gonna be okay.”

It was reported in 2022 by Vanity Fair Armie had checked into a Florida rehabilitation facility for help with drug, alcohol and sex issues.

Armie also told Piers he fears he would have died from his substance abuse issues if he hadn’t been ‘cancelled’ after the 2021 accusations.

He said about his addiction: “That’s how these things go. This much is enough. Then it’s not. Then this much is enough. Then it’s not.

“It’s dopamine. It’s you know, getting those hits in your brain.”