Mamie Laverock has thanked donors who gave nearly $40,000 to her GoFundMe page following her near-fatal fall from a fifth storey balcony.

The 20-year-old actress, famed for her role as nursing student Rosaleen Sullivan on popular Hallmark show ‘When Calls the Heart’, is lucky to be alive after she plunged to the ground in May in an accident her mother branded “negligence” by medical authorities.

She has now spoken out about her recovery in a new post on the GoFundMe page her family set up to help fund her treatment after it pulled in $39,022, with her parents adding it was now closed.

Mamie said: “Thank you so much. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is full.

“Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude.

“Love you guys. Thank you. MAMIE.”

Her mother Nicole Rockman and stepfather Rob Compton added beneath her post: “The Fund has now closed. Please know how much you helped this family in our hardest circumstances. “Thank you for caring. Warmth, Nicole and Rob.”

Mamie’s fundraiser was shut on Thursday (18.07.24) after surpassing its $30,000 goal.

Mamie’s mum Nicole has said St Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver – where her daughter had her fall – has a “negligence-type case” to answer.

She told the Los Angeles Times: “We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong.

“It’s unbelievable that she’s with us. There will be accountability.”

Nicole said it was an “absolute miracle” Mamie is alive and blamed St Paul’s for the fall – which she stressed was not “intended” and wasn’t a suicide attempt by the actress.

Mamie was transferred from St Paul’s to a trauma centre after her fall.

A spokesperson for Providence Health Care, which operates St Paul’s, confirmed to the LA Times at the time of Nicole’s interview an “incident happened” at the hospital but could not get into details due to patient privacy.

The representative added: “In cases related to patient safety, an internal critical incident review is conducted to determine exactly what happened and to make recommendations for improved patient safety.

“Our hearts go out to the patient, family, and all affected by this event, and we offer our best wishes for a full recovery.”

When Nicole spoke to the LA Times, she said Mamie had “just opened her eyes” and was “aware” enough to be able to squeeze her hand.

She added the actress was in “tremendous” agony and she was being sedated after multiple surgeries.