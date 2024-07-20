David Duchovny was made “more empathetic and humble” by his divorce from Téa Leoni.

The 63-year-old ‘Californication’ actor married the ‘Bad Boys’ star, 58, in 1997 and they had daughter West, 25, and son, Kyd, 22, before they divorced in 2014.

He told The Times about the emotional fallout he was hit by following the split: “That darkness does deepen you. It makes you more empathetic and humble.”

Along with his acting, writing and music, David hosts hit podcast ‘Fail Better’ – one of the themes of which is exploring the “difference between humiliating and humbling”.

David also opened up about how people are constantly trying to work out if his role as womaniser Hank Moody in ‘Californication’ was linked to him checking into rehab for sex addiction in 2008.

He said when asked if the role was a case of art imitating life: “People never tire of trying to figure that out.

“But to me, that’s not what acting is about. I don’t look for things that are mirroring my life in any way.”

David recently told how he thinks it’s impossible Earth is the only planet with intelligent life while being quizzed by fans for The Guardian about his career and time playing FBI alien-hunter Fox Mulder in ‘The X-Files’ by fans.

He said during the question-and-answer session for the newspaper when one fan asked him: “Do you believe?”: “The proposition that Earth is the only planet in the universe that has managed to sustain intelligent life seems an impossibility. “On the other hand, do I believe we’ve been contacted or are in contact with aliens?

“I don’t believe that, no.”