Sean Kingston and his mother have been indicted for fraud.

The 'Beautiful Girls' hitmaker and 61-year-old Janice Turner appeared in federal court on Friday (19.07.24) after a grand jury in Miami returned an indictment which accused the pair of falsely claiming they had sent bank transfers for luxury items.

According to the United States Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida, the 34-year-old rapper and his mother's charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud stem from their alleged involvement in "a scheme to defraud victim sellers of high-end specialty vehicles, jewellery, and other goods purchased by the defendants through the use of fraudulent documents."

The office went on to state the pair "unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers as payment for vehicles, jewellery, and other goods purchased by the defendants, when in fact no such bank wire or other monetary payment transfers had been executed by the purported banks, and thereafter the defendants retained or attempted to retain the vehicles, jewelry and other goods despite non-payment. Through the execution of this scheme, the defendants obtained in excess of $1 million in property."

The pair are accused of having stolen almost $500,000 in jewellery, more than $200,000 from Bank of America, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, $160,000 from a Cadillac Escalade dealer and $86,000 from a maker of customised beds.

They were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five of wire fraud. If convicted, they face up to 20 years behind bars for each offence.

In May, Kingston was arrested at an army base in California - where he was performing - and extradited to Florida after his home in the state was raided, where his mother was also arrested.

At the time of his arrest, the musician was serving two years probation for trafficking stolen property.

His mother previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud for stealing $160,000 and served more than a year in prison.