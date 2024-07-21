John Barrowman has "scores of young men" telling him they helped them come out as gay.

The 'Torchwood' star came out to his parents in 1992 because he feared being infected with HIV but he actually told the world until much later in life, and the theatre star loves being able to help others.

He told Yours magazine: "I was one of the first people in the public eye to come out. And I know that's been helpful to scores of young men.

"I'll be approached at a convention and told that someone found it easier to come out because their parents liked me and I made no secret of being gay. The way I see it, I'm here to enjoy my life but I also believe I'm here to help other people - and they give me a lot back. I know my 'fan family', as I call them, are there for me no matter what.

I'm not a man for regrets. What's the point? You can't change the past."

Sharing his coming out story, he previously wrote: “I realised for sure I was gay when I was 13. Although I'd really known in my gut since the age of nine, when I'd seen my first girl magazine and been more interested in the male bits than the female bobs. When the time came to tell people, I flew home to see my family. It was 1992 and I was playing Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera in London. I was ill and had a low grade fever and stomach cramps. I'd been sexually active and I feared the worst. My parents and I sat at the table and I said: ‘I'm gay and I need an HIV test.' That night we went out to dinner and they both admitted that my news hadn't been a revelation. The next day, I had an HIV test. While I waited for the news, I travelled to Milwaukee to visit Carole and her husband Kevin. I explained I was home because I was sick. I told them I was having some tests. I also phoned my brother, and his response was: ‘It doesn't change anything.' Ultimately, the test came back negative. I did, however, have a gastric infection and a chest infection. I called Carole and told her what the test had really been for and she just said: ‘Ho hum, and what else is new?' It seemed my family knew I was gay – so much for my bombshell news.”

John previously revealed he was fired from a show because he refused to hide his sexuality.

He alleged he had to hide his relationship with now-husband Scott Gill whilst filming the US soap 'Central Park West'.