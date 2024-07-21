Lady Gaga has paid tribute to Tony Bennett for the anniversary of his death.

The 38-year-old singer has vowed to "keep on swingin'" in honour of her late friend and collaborator - with whom she made two albums, 'Cheek to Cheek' in 2014 and 2021's 'Love For Sale', as well as appearing on his 2011 record 'Duets II' -and admitted she is "so grateful" for the other people he brought into her life.

Gaga took to Instagram on Saturday (20.07.24), the day before the anniversary of Tony's death, and wrote alongside a photo of them together: "It’s been one year since Tony passed away.

“This picture says it all. I’m so grateful for my continued friendship with his wife Susan — the legacy of jazz music he left — and for the community of jazz musicians I still work with who all knew and loved Tony. We’re gonna keep on swingin’. Miss you [black heart emoji] life is a beautiful thing (sic)"."

Tony died at the age of 96 after battling Alzheimer's in the later years of his life, and following his passing, the 'Poker Face' hitmaker paid tribute in a heartfelt post reflecting on their "magical power" together.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them embracing: "With Tony, I got to live my life in a time warp.

"Tony + I had this magical power. We transported ourselves to another era, modernized the music together, and gave it all new life as a singing duo. But it wasnt an act. Our relationship was very real.

"Sure he taught me about music, about showbiz life, but he also showed me how to keep my spirits high and my head screwed on straight. 'Straight ahead,' he'd say. He was an optimist, he believed in quality work AND quality life.

"Plus, there was the gratitude...Tony was always grateful. He served in WWII, marched with Martin Luther King Jr., and sang jazz with the greatest singers and players in the world.(sic)"

Tony had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2016, which meant Gaga had been able to say a "very long and powerful" goodbye to the veteran entertainer and she insisted the 59-year age gap between them had never mattered.

She continued: "I've been grieving the loss of Tony for a long time. We had a very long and powerful goodbye.

"Though there were 5 decades between us, he was my friend. My real true friend. Our age difference didn’t matter-- in fact, it gave us each something neither of us had with most people.

"We were from two different stages in life entirely--inspired. Losing Tony to Alzheimer’s has been painful but it was also really beautiful.

"An era of memory loss is such a sacred time in a persons life. There's such a feeling of vulnerability and a desire to preserve dignity.

"All I wanted was for Tony to remember how much I loved him and how grateful I was to have him in my life.

"But, as that faded slowly I knew deep down he was sharing with me the most vulnerable moment in his life that he could--being willing to sing with me when his nature was changing so deeply. I'll never forget this experience. I'll never forget Tony Bennett.(sic)"