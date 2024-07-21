Rory Feek has remarried, eight years after the death of his wife.

The 59-year-old country singer was left devastated when his spouse and musical partner passed away in March 2016 after battling cancer but he's now found happiness again with a woman named Rebecca, who is his 10-year-old daughter Indiana's teacher.

In a post on his blog dubbed 'the wedding singer', Rory revealed he and Rebecca had married on 14 July "under a beautiful timber-frame pavilion" in Greycliff, Montana, with friends and family gathered at short notice for the celebrations.

Though the couple had "committed to be together", they hadn't felt they could "seriously" discuss getting married until Indiana herself suggested it, and Rory was moved to tears when she did.

He wrote: "Although we knew marriage was a possibility, it wasn't something that either of us felt like we could seriously talk about. Mostly because up until that time Indiana only saw Rebecca as 'Miss Rebecca' her schoolteacher and our friend.

"And although she had become much more than that to me, I was very careful to let Indy 'figure it out' on her own. And honestly, I wasn't really sure if she ever could, or would, at all.

"Her love for her Mama is so great and so big in her life. Neither Rebecca or I wanted to hurt that in any way. And so we just waited and watched to see if it might ever occur to Indiana that Rebecca could be more than just a friend to her Papa, and to her.

"And then one morning in late March when Rebecca came to the farmhouse to take Indy to school we all said a little prayer together to start the day, and then they headed out the door as they usually do. But a few moments later, they came back in the kitchen and Rebecca said, 'Rory, Indiana just asked me something that I think you need to hear.'

"I asked Indy, and she told me that she said, 'Ms Rebecca, I think you should marry Papa…'

"Of course, I was happy, but caught off guard and told her that that was something we'd all have to start praying about.

"And then Indy looked at me and said, 'and I told Miss Rebecca that my Mama’s been gone a long time. And if she marries you, maybe she could be my new mother...'

"Needless to say, as I wiped away some tears, I told her I thought that was a wonderful idea. And after more prayer and conversation. We settled on a plan and a date…"

Rory - who also has daughters Heidi and Hopie from a previous relationship - surprised his wife at their wedding with a song called 'I Do', with him sharing footage of his performance, as well as the ceremony, online.

But Rebecca's pleasure on hearing the song wasn't his favourite part of the day.

He wrote: "And although surprising Rebecca by singing a song I wrote for her at the wedding was a wonderful, I think by-far my and her favourite moment of the wedding was this one.

"When Indiana was given the gift of having a Mama in her life again. And Rebecca was given the gift of being a mother. And we became a family."