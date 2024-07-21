Paloma Faith wanted to have "a lot of sex" after having her children.

The 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' singer - who released the tome 'MILF: Motherhood, Identity, Love and F******' - has admitted she didn't have an orgasm until three years into her sex life, but she had a "sexual liberation" after giving birth and appreciating how amazing the female body is for what it goes through during childbirth.

Speaking on 'I Weigh with Jameela Jamil', the mother-of-two - who has two young daughters with her ex Leyman Lahcine - said: "I was three years sexually active before I had an orgasm, and I believed it not to be possible because a lot of what I was taught about my sexuality came from a male ideal; that the female organism would be the same as the man's.

"I think it's really disappointing that we are raised like that and many women have gone their whole lives without having an orgasm. I think that is really sad.

"Then we get to this point, once I had my children, I feel like I had a sexual liberation, like a sexual awakening after having kids where I was just like, my body has done this amazing thing and I was like, really in touch with it. I felt, I really wanted to have sex a lot afterwards.

"I was like, 'Yes, this is my time'. But then I felt like the whole world made me invisible. It was like "I had this sexually invisible cloak on.

"God forbid that a mother could ever be sexy. And I looked back on my twenties of like the gorgeous body and all the fake orgasms. I just thought, Oh god. I'm never gonna do that again.

"Now I am just gonna be like aiming high and having really amazing physical experiences, because I am really sort of proud of my body in a sense that is quite hilarious because now I've got cesarean scar and nipples that look like gnarled dog toys because of breastfeeding, when actually before it was amazing but it's not anymore.

"I actually prefer it because now I am like, 'Yesss!'

"I think that is an amazing empowering thing that women should not feel ashamed of."