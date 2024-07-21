Nexon has removed icons from ‘The First Descendant’ that players claimed were copied from ones found in ‘Destiny 2’.

Players of the looter-shooter title had noticed the game featured some iconography and weapons that appeared to be similar to those found in Bungie’s first-person-shooter, and after Forbes raised the issue with the studio, Nexon have now purged all of the icons in ‘The First Descendant’ that looked like those in ‘Destiny 2’.

In the game’s latest patch notes, the developer wrote: “The First Descendant has been developed with deep affection and respect for various looter shooters, and we take feedback regarding other similar games very seriously.

“Through this hotfix, we are trying to reflect the unique identity of ‘The First Descendant’. We will continue to improve the game for the fans of the genre.”

In a statement, the company penned: “‘Destiny 2’, being a globally renowned looter-shooter game, is also personally admired and respected by the team, and it has served as an inspiration during the development process.

“We have taken the concerns raised seriously and decided to make adjustments to ensure that the imagery that may appear similar clearly reflects the unique identity of our game. We will continue to improve the game for fans of the looter-shooter genre.”