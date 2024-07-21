Richard Simmons told fans he wanted to fly them to the moon for star-gazing in a caption on his last photo – which showed him in an orange NASA spacesuit.

The fitness guru was found dead at his home on Belfast Drive, Los Angeles, after emergency workers responded to a 911 call from his housekeeper on 13 July, with his passing coming a day after he turned 76 and four months after he told fans he had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

His employees have now taken to X to share the final photo and post he made before he was found dead, saying he pre-prepared his social media posts for them to share with fans.

They said in a statement on his official X account: “From Richard’s staff: Hello everyone. Richard worked very hard on his posts for you.

“He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting.

“As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday.

“So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it.

“Here is the post Richard had planned for you for Sunday July 14, 2024. ‘Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard.'”

Richard’s photo showed him with grey hair in his spacesuit in front of a psychedelic-style technicolour background.

He reportedly fell in his bathroom the night before his death and refused to seek medical attention.

A housekeeper is said to have helped him into bed the night of July 12 and that same worker found him unresponsive the next morning.

Law enforcement does not believe foul play is involved in his death but the investigation into the manner and cause of his death is still ongoing.

Richard was laid to rest in a private funeral at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles on Friday (19.07.24.)

His older brother Lenny Simmons told People in a statement provided by his longtime publicist, Tom Estey, said: “Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends.

“We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time.”

Lenny asked his late brother’s fans to “remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives”.

He added Richard “truly cared about people” as he “called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help”.

Lenny concluded: “So don’t be sad. Celebrate his life.”