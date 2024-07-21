Jennifer Lopez has kicked off her 55th birthday celebrations early by throwing a ‘Bridgerton’-themed party.

The ‘Out of Sight’ actress is set to hit the milestone on Wednesday (24.07.24) but has started off what may be a week-long party by inviting guests including actress Sarah Jessica Parker, Lucy Paez and her family to the Hamptons for the fancy dress bash.

J-Lo’s mum Guadalupe Rodríguez was photographed smiling as she was spotted walking with relatives towards the festivities, dressed in a light blue-laced gown.

Page Six reported her fellow guests were greeted at the entrance of the bash by a horse-drawn carriage.

J Lo’s actor husband Ben Affleck, 51, reportedly wasn’t there.

A large van full of flowers was spotted arriving at J Lo’s party venue,

which also appeared to have been fitted out with posh furnishing as a truck from luxury interiors brand Serena and Lily was also seen.

Members of staff were dressed head-to-toe black, with a valet stand outside.

On Saturday (20.07.24) morning, as the preparations started, Jennifer posted a smiling selfie on Instagram and captioned the cheery image: “Today is gonna be a great day.”

She and Ben first started dating in 2002 when they met while filming the movie ‘Jersey Girl’.

They got engaged the following year but famously called it off and broke up in 2004.

They rekindled their romance in the spring of 2021, tying the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022 – a ceremony followed by a lavish wedding at Ben’s estate in Georgia the following month.

Jennifer is set to star in the upcoming films ‘Unstoppable’ and ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ for Ben and his old friend Matt Damon’s Artists Equity production company.