Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has made an Instagram comeback to celebrate his oldest daughter’s 18th birthday.

The embattled 54-year-old Bad Boy Records founder – who is facing a string of sexual assault cases – scrubbed his page on the platform clean in June, and removed the apology video he posted in May to say sorry after hotel footage emerged of him beating his 37-year-old former girlfriend in 2016.

But he’s now back on the site to pay tribute to his girl Chance Combs.

He captioned a photo of the teen – who he had with Sarah Chapman – showing her on the beach in a crochet dress: “My babygirl turned 18 today.

“I’m so proud of you Chance. I love you. @myfancychance (black heart, praying hands, star, lightning and star emojis.)”

Combs also shared a throwback photo of him and Chance taking a nap together.

Chance – who is studying at the NYU Tisch School of the Arts – thanked her dad for the post, and said on social media: “Thank you (red heart, double-pink heart emojis.) I love you.”

After Combs wiped his Instagram, he left a bio on his account that says: “Listen to ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’”, with a link to the Grammy nominated record.

The message is still there, with his post about his daughter the only one on his profile.

Combs also hasn’t posted on his X profile since 4 February, but his profile remains live.

His Threads account is also still public, but he hasn’t been active on the site since August 2023.

Combs was hit by allegations in November 2023 from his long-term former girlfriend Cassie Ventura who accused him of rape, physical violence and more in a lawsuit.

The former couple settled the following day for an undisclosed amount.

Combs then apologised in a video posted online when hotel surveillance footage from March 2016 surfaced showing him kicking, dragging and throwing an object at the singer.

He is being sued by multiple women for sexual assault, and has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing via his lawyer.

Along with daughters Jessie and D’Lila, the rapper had King with Kim Porter, who was killed by pneumonia aged 47 in 2018.

He also raised her son Quincy from her previous romance with Al B. Sure!, 55, and co-parents son Justin, 30, daughter Chance and 19-month-old daughter Love, who he had with his exes Misa Hylton, Sarah Chapman and Dana Tran, respectively.