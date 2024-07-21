Gisele Bündchen is “looking forward to what is ahead” after toasting her 44th birthday with her twin sister.

The catwalk icon has moved on with her 34-year-old martial artist boyfriend Joaquim Valente following the breakdown of her 13-year marriage to retired NFL player Tom Brady, 46, after they finalised their divorce on 28 October, 2022.

She has now posed with her twin sister Patricia Bündchen for a snap to celebrate their joint birthday, and said in a caption of a set of snaps of them on an exotic holiday: “Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis.

“Thank you everyone for all the love and birthday wishes.

“Feeling blessed to be surrounded by so much love. Looking forward to what is ahead (praying hands and red heart emojis.)”

The first photo in her carousel celebrating her birthday on Saturday (20.07.24) showed the siblings smiling while embracing each other as they sat at a table decorated with flowers.

The next photo showed former Victoria’s Secret model Gisele relaxing on a boat in a bikini with her arms around a loved one, followed by a snap of a plate of shiny multicoloured chocolate truffles.

Another photo in the set showed a table laid with crystal glasses and cutlery, followed by another three snaps if Gisele hugging another loved one while standing on the beach as the sun set.

The Bündchen twins were also snapped blowing out candles on their birthday cakes.

They had matching candles in the shape of the number ‘44’, and Gisele’s post sparked a flood of well wishes from her famous friends.

Model Karen Elson, 45, said: “Happy birthday sweetheart”, while celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh added: “Happy birthday ladies.”

Gisele and her boyfriend Joaquim first met in December 2021 but did not start dating until June 2023.

The pair were spotted together in Miami and Costa Rica in 2022 though she repeatedly denied they were anything more than friends.