Bella Thorne has blamed controversial drug Ozempic for "setting crazy beauty standards".

The 26-year-old actress has admitted she's been struggling with body image issues for a while and she is convinced that seeing other people who are using the diabetes medication to slim down has compounded her worries.

In a post on Instagram, she explained: "So I haven’t been feeling good about my body in a while, especially with everybody on Ozempic. And especially with everybody on Ozempic, it's like setting all these crazy beauty standards that nobody can keep up with unless you're on Ozempic."

Bella went on to insist she's been working out every day and is now feeling better, but she is still annoyed about the issues she claims Ozempic is causing.

She added: "I have swam every day and I have sweat out everything possible and I have walked everywhere. And, I'm finally feeling good about myself, Okay?

"I'm finally feeling good, so Ozempic, you can [flips middle finger to the camera] off."

Stars including Rebel Wilson and Sharon Osbourne have admitted to using the drug to shed some pounds, but 'The Osbournes' star has since been vocal about the negative effects of the medication - insisting it has left her looking too slender and she's now struggling to put any weight on.

Sharon told the Daily Mail about her current look: “I’m too gaunt, and I can’t put any weight on. I want to because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100lbs, and I don’t want to be. Be careful what you wish for."

Khloe Kardashian also recently admitted she would have been tempted to try the drug before her own body transformation.

Speaking on a recent episode of her reality show 'The Kardashians', she said: “When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it. Because I tried any other thing. “I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works. And that is a lifestyle change."