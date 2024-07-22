Sir Mick Jagger will never write an autobiography.

The 80-year-old rock star is a founding member of The Rolling Stones but despite having been part of one of the world's most legendary bands for more than 60 years, he is said to have turned down multi-million pound deals to put pen to paper because he is "not interested" in going over the past.

A source told The Sun newspaper Bizarre column: "Mick has drawn the line under ever writing a book about his career and life.

“The sums are well over the £20million mark but he is all about looking forward, not reviewing the past.

“To spend 18 months or more working with an editor is not anything he is interested in. So it’s now a definite, ‘Thanks, but no thanks.'

Over the years, the life and times of the '(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction' has been documented in several biographies and one as recent as 2022 claimed that he had affairs with bandmates Keith Richards in the early days of the band, as well as its former guitarist Mick Taylor.

The long-running allegation Mick had a tryst with David Bowie is also mentioned in Lesley-Ann Jones's 'The Stone Age' along with the frontman’s alleged affair with Austrian actor Helmut Berger as the author called for the rocker to be rebranded as a "bisexual icon".

Towards the end of last year, Mick - who has eight children from various relationships - explained that nothing ever gets "easier" in life as he learned to become more and more aware of his "mortality" in a social circle where he was the oldest.

He told The Guardian: "No, it doesn’t get easier at all. There’s a lot of people around your age, they’re dying all the time. I don’t have any friends older than me, only one. Apart from the band, all my friends are much younger.

"You’re aware of your own mortality from quite an early age – it’s not something that occurs to you in your 70s."