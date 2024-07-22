Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by throwing a huge party in Mexico.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 45, married the Victoria's Secret model, 36, at the Flora Farms resort in Cabo San Lucas back in 2014 in a ceremony that was officiated by actor Jonah Hill and the couple decided to return to Mexico 10 years on to mark their special milestone with 150 of their closest friends and family.

According to PEOPLE.com, the party was held at the same resort where the couple tied the knot and their wedding band Sublime with Rome returned to provide the entertainment.

The publication reports guests were treated to a feast of burrata, coal-roasted chicken and pan-seared sea bass served alongside Calirosa Paloma cocktails and skinny margaritas.

Since the couple first tied the knot, they have become parents to two daughters and a son. They first met in 2012 after connecting via email and the musician proposed a year later.

However, Behati previously described the romance as a "wild ride". She told Net-a-Porter: "It was love at first sight. It was crazy. We broke up for two months, realised that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged, and got married. It was a wild ride!"

After getting engaged, Behati opened up about the magical proposal, telling 'Extra': "[The ring is] from the 1930s. I was very giddy. I was speechless. It was a beautiful moment ... He called my dad [before proposing], he was a stand-up guy, called my mom, he did the whole thing."

Adam later admitted he was very nervous during the proposal. During an appearance on 'LIVE With Kelly and Ryan' in 2014, he explained: "[It] doesn’t matter how certain you think you are, man. You still get down on that knee and everything turns …you just get woozy.

"You’re like, ‘I’m doing this, oh my God.’ And like, you can’t be confident about it. It’s almost like it’s impossible."