Kerry Katona wants a boob job before her wedding.

The former Atomic Kitten singer is preparing to tie the knot with Ryan Mahoney and she admitted both she and the fitness trainer are considering surgical intervention in order to look their best for the big day.

She told OK! magazine: “Ryan’s had Botox once before, and he might get some more before the wedding.

“I would really like a lower facelift, to give me that chiselled jawline. And I want a boob job now too. I feel like my boobs are at my knees!”

The 43-year-old star - who has Molly, 22, and Lilly, 21, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 17, and Max, 16, with second spouse Mark Croft, and 10-year-old DJ with late third husband George Kay - is currently enjoying a relaxing holiday in Spain with her fiance, but they plan to hit the gym hard once they return to the UK.

She said: “We run our fitness platform MFIT together, so we both stay in shape through that.

“We’re just enjoying our time away at the moment and not worrying about what we eat or what we do. But when we get back we will definitely be getting to the gym and getting into shape. We want to look amazing on our big day."

Earlier this month, Kerry explained she was keen to have her "saggy" chin treated.

She wrote in her new! magazine column: "I’ve been under the knife a few times myself for the odd nip and tuck, and I think the next thing on my list will be my chin.

"I’m at an age where the skin is beginning to sag and I’d like to get it done to make myself feel better – but not for anyone else. It doesn’t matter what other people think, as long as you’re happy, and being safe, that’s all that matters."

Kerry has previously undergone operations including a facelift, eyelid surgery and a boob job.