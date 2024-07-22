Jennie Garth is launching her own clothing line for shopping channel QVC.

The 52-year-old 'Beverly Hills 90210' star has created a range called I Choose Me which is named after a famous quote from the show when her character Kelly Taylor was told to choose between two love interests - Brandon and Dylan - and instead she replied: "I choose me".

Jennie told WWD.com: "I felt there was a gap in the needs of people my age, 40s and 50s, something that was easily accessible and effortless and an easy decision to make every morning ... [It's an opportunity] to speak to women in the QVC audience, and a lot of people in my audience too who have grown up with me, and love my style, or said, 'Where did you get that dress?' It's for all those people."

The range is inspired by Jennie's love of travel and every monthly drop will be associated with a place with the first release being themed around the coastal retreat of Big Sur in California.

Jennie has also revealed she's been given plenty of help with the designs by her 21-year-old daughter Lola Facinelli who is studying fashion.

The actress added: "She is my design partner. She's 21. She's gotten to learn every step of the way alongside me, and learn what's it like to build a brand, design a fashion line and curate collections monthly ... She can bring a fresh perspective. There are options that honestly all different ages can wear."

I Choose Me launches on QVC on July 29 with the beachy Big Sur collection and it will be followed by a second drop inspired by California's Santa Ynez Valley which will have more of a cowboy theme.

Jennie previously launched a home range for the channel with her friend and former 'Beverly Hills 90210' co-star Tori Spelling back in 2023.